Winner's bag: FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy

Here is the equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the Tour Championship and his record third FedExCup title.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft; TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (19 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P730 RORS proto (3-PW), with Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (54, 58 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x