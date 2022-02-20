Winner's bag: Genesis Invitational champion Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann won the Genesis Invitational on Sunday at Riviera by two shots over Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young. Here are the winning Ping clubs he used to do so:
DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-6 shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G425 Max (14.5 and 20.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 shafts
IRONS: Ping iBlade (4-9) with Project X Rifle 6.0 shafts
WEDGES: Ping Glide 3.0 (46 degrees) with Project X Rifle 6.0 shaft; Ping Glide Forged Pro (52, 56 and 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Ping PLD Anser
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x