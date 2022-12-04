Winner’s bag: Hero World Challenge champion Viktor Hovland

Here's a look at the equipment Viktor Hovland used to win his second-straight Hero World Challenge.

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9° with actual loft of 8.2°), flat hosel setting with Fujikura Speeder 661TR

3-WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Titanium (15°), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X

DRIVING IRON: Titleist U510 3-iron, Graphite Design Di85 hybrid shaft

IRONS: Ping i210 (4-PW) with KBS TourV 125X

WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.0 50-degree and 56-degree SS grinds (KBS TourV 130X), Glide 2.0 58-degree TS Grind (True Temper S400)

PUTTER: Ping PLD DS 72

BALL: Titleist ProV1

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multi Compound