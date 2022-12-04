×

Winner’s bag: Hero World Challenge champion Viktor Hovland

Getty Images

Here's a look at the equipment Viktor Hovland used to win his second-straight Hero World Challenge.

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9° with actual loft of 8.2°), flat hosel setting with Fujikura Speeder 661TR

3-WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Titanium (15°), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X

DRIVING IRON: Titleist U510 3-iron, Graphite Design Di85 hybrid shaft

IRONS: Ping i210 (4-PW) with KBS TourV 125X

WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.0 50-degree and 56-degree SS grinds (KBS TourV 130X), Glide 2.0 58-degree TS Grind (True Temper S400)

PUTTER: Ping PLD DS 72

BALL: Titleist ProV1

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multi Compound

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Hovland ready to take next step in 2023

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Viktor Hovland’s 2022 was a study in how a player can move into the top 3 in the world with little fanfare outside of Oslo, Norway.
News & Opinion

Hovland holds off Scheffler to go B2B at Hero

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Viktor Hovland won the Hero World Challenge with more excitement than he needed Sunday.
Golf Central

Hovland matches Tiger feat, has epic response

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Viktor Hovland thought it was more than cool that he matched Tiger Woods as the only player to successfully defend his title at the Hero World Challenge.