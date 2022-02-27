Winner's bag: Honda Classic champion Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka is a PGA Tour winner after defeating Shane Lowry and Daniel Berger at the Honda Classic. Here are the winning clubs he used to do so:

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK White 80 TX shaft; Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF80 TX shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZX7 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle prototype

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV