Winner's bag: Honda Classic champion Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka is a PGA Tour winner after defeating Shane Lowry and Daniel Berger at the Honda Classic. Here are the winning clubs he used to do so:
DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK White 80 TX shaft; Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF80 TX shaft
IRONS: Srixon ZX7 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle prototype
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV