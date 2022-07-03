×

Winner's bag: John Deere Classic Champion J.T. Poston

Getty Images

Here are the clubs J.T. Poston used in his John Deere Classic victory on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.

Full-field scores from John Deere Classic

DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10°), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS2 (15°), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 7 X shaft, (19°), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 Hybrid X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100•S (3), T100 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 50, 56, 60°), with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Poston rides eagle to 3-shot lead at John Deere

BY Associated Press  — 

J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th to shoot a 4-under 67 and take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic.
News & Opinion

Poston opens 4-stroke lead in John Deere Classic

BY Associated Press  — 

J.T. Poston takes a four-stroke lead into the weekend in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic
News & Opinion

Poston grabs John Deere lead with opening 62

BY Associated Press  — 

J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead after Day 1 of the John Deere Classic.