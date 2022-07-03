Winner's bag: John Deere Classic Champion J.T. Poston

Here are the clubs J.T. Poston used in his John Deere Classic victory on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10°), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS2 (15°), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 7 X shaft, (19°), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 Hybrid X shaft
IRONS: Titleist T100•S (3), T100 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 50, 56, 60°), with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet