Here are the clubs Joohyung “Tom” Kim used to win the Wyndham Championship and claim a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, which start next week in Memphis.

Full-field scores from Wyndham Championship

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft.

Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 X shaft.

Irons: Titleist T200 (2), with Fujikura Ventus Black Hybrid 10 TX shaft, (3), with Project X 6.5 shaft, T100 (4-9), with Project X 6.0 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shaft, (52, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist TourType Timeless GSS prototype