×

Winner's bag: Wyndham Championship winner Joohyung 'Tom' Kim

Getty Images

Here are the clubs Joohyung “Tom” Kim used to win the Wyndham Championship and claim a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, which start next week in Memphis. 

Full-field scores from Wyndham Championship

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft.

Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 X shaft.

Irons: Titleist T200 (2), with Fujikura Ventus Black Hybrid 10 TX shaft, (3), with Project X 6.5 shaft, T100 (4-9), with Project X 6.0 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shaft, (52, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Putter: Scotty Cameron for Titleist TourType Timeless GSS prototype

More articles like this
Golf Central

Wyndham payout: Kim earns over $1.3 million

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Tom Kim and the rest of the players who made the cut.
Golf Central

Kim barrels down tracks, wins Wyndham with 61

BY Colby Powell  — 

A final-round 61 vaulted Tom Kim to the top of the leaderboard at the Wyndham Championship and into the FedExCup Playoffs.
Golf Central

Kim laughs off opening quad, cards 3-under 67

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Joohyung Kim opened the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple-bogey 8. But his reaction wasn't what you would think. 