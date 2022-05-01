Winner's bag: Mexico Open winner Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won the Mexico Open on Sunday by a shot over Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama and Tony Finau. Here is the Callaway equipment Rahm used to record his first win since last summer's U.S. Open:

DRIVER: Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees) with Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Epic Speed (15 degrees) with Aldila Tour Green 85TX shaft; Epic Speed (18 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X shaft

IRONS: Apex TCB (4-PW) with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Jaws Forged (52, 56 and 60 degrees) with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

BALL: Chrome Soft X