Winner's bag: The Open champion Cameron Smith

Here are the clubs Cameron Smith used to win The Open Championship at St. Andrews:

DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X shaft

IRONS: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3-4) and Titleist T100 (5-9) with KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees) with KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009M Tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

