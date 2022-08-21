Here are the clubs Patrick Cantlay used to win his second consecutive BMW Championship and claim the No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship.

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX shaft; Titleist TS2 (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist AP2 718 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 Tour Issue shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM9 (56 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM8 (60 degrees), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 Tour Issue shaft

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1