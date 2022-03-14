Winner's bag: Players championship winner Cameron Smith

Getty Images

Cameron Smith captured one of the most prestigious titles in golf, winning The Players Championship on Monday. Here are the winning clubs he used to do so:

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:  Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8X shaft; TS2 (21 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Red 8F5 X shaft

IRONS: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3); Titleist T100 (5-9), with KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009M Tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

