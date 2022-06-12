×

Winner's bag: RBC Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy

Here is the equipment Rory McIlroy used to successfully defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf Club. 

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft. Stealth Plus+ (19 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P730 RORS proto (3-PW) with a Project X 7.0 shafts 

WEDGES: TaylorMade MG3 (54, 60 degrees) with a Project X 6.5 shafts 

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

