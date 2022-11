Here's a look at the equipment Adam Svensson used to win the RSM Classic for his first career PGA Tour victory.

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST LS (15 degrees)

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (18 degrees)

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4); Callaway Apex MB (5-9)

WEDGES: Callaway Jaws MD5 (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Palm Beach

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X