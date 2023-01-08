×

Winner's bag: Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm

Getty Images

Here's a look at the equipment Jon Rahm used to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for his eighth career PGA Tour victory.

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 85 ATX shaft, (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD SI-8 shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway JAWS Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

More articles like this
Golf Central

Let Rahm tell you about his black pants

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jon Rahm had just won the Sentry Tournament of Champions after a crazy finish, but first off, he wanted to talk about his pants.
News & Opinion

Rahm stuns Morikawa, rallies from 7 back

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Jon Rahm began the bold new year on the PGA Tour by coming from seven shots behind to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Golf Central

Sentry TOC payout: Rahm claims $2.7 million

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The Sentry TOC offered a huge purse as a designated event. Here's how it was paid out on Sunday at Kapalua.