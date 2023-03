Taylor Moore notched his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Valspar Championship. Here is the equipment he used to do it.

Driver: Ping G430 LST (Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60TX), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Ping G430 Max, 15 degrees

7-wood: Ping G430 Max, 21 degrees

Irons: Ping i230; (5-PW): Ping S55

Wedges: Ping Glide Pro Forged (50, 54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 4

Ball: Titleist Pro V1