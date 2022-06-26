×

Winner's bag: Travelers Champion Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is the 2022 Travelers Champion. Here is the equipment he used to get it done at TPC River Highlands. 

DRIVER: Rogue ST Triple Diamond (10.5°) - Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX Shaft 

FAIRWAY WOODS: Epic Speed Fairway Wood (15°), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX, Apex UW (21°), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 90 TX

IRONS: Apex TCB (4-PW), with Nippon Modus Tour 130X Shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Jaws Raw (52 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM6 (56 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM9 WedgeWorks (60 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Red 7 CH Putter

BALL: Chrome Soft X Golf Ball

