Winner's bag: Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa

Here is the Titleist equipment Max Homa used to win his second Wells Fargo Championship, which was also his fourth PGA Tour victory.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 80 TX shaft, TSi2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T100•S (4), T100 (5), Titleist 620MB (6-9) with KBS $Taper 130 X

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Spin Milled SM9 (46, 50, 56, and 60 degrees), with KBS $Taper 130 X shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1