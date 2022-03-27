Winner's bag: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion Scottie Scheffler

Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler earned his third career PGA Tour win and became world No. 1 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Here are the winning clubs he used to do so:

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft.

FAIRWAY WOOD:  TaylorMade Stealth 3HL (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZU85 (3), with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X, Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

