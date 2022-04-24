Winner's bags: Zurich Classic champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Here are the clubs Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schuffele used in their Zurich Classic victory:

Patrick Cantlay

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70X shaft, Titleist TS2 (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52 degrees), SM9 (56 degrees bent to 57), SM8 (60 degrees bent to 61), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Phantom X5

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

Xander Schauffele

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Epic Speed (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX shaft; Mavrik Sub Zero (20 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (60 degrees), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works No. 7 CH Red

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X