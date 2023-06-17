The U.S. Open is offering a major-record $20,000,000 purse with the winner receiving $3.6 million. Sixty-one professionals and four amateurs made the cut and below is a look at the money the pros will earn.
A total of 76 professionals missed the cut and will be awarded $10,000 each.
|
Place
|
Money
|
1
|
$3,600,000
|
2
|
$2,160,000
|
3
|
$1,413,430
|
4
|
$990,867
|
5
|
$825,297
|
6
|
$731,779
|
7
|
$659,727
|
8
|
$590,864
|
9
|
$534,753
|
10
|
$491,182
|
11
|
$448,249
|
12
|
$414,455
|
13
|
$386,187
|
14
|
$356,431
|
15
|
$330,926
|
16
|
$309,672
|
17
|
$292,669
|
18
|
$275,665
|
19
|
$258,662
|
20
|
$241,659
|
21
|
$226,993
|
22
|
$212,328
|
23
|
$198,088
|
24
|
$184,910
|
25
|
$173,433
|
26
|
$163,656
|
27
|
$156,217
|
28
|
$149,628
|
29
|
$143,252
|
30
|
$136,876
|
31
|
$130,500
|
32
|
$124,124
|
|
33
|
$117,747
|
|
34
|
$112,009
|
|
35
|
$107,333
|
|
36
|
$102,657
|
|
37
|
$98,194
|
|
38
|
$93,943
|
|
39
|
$89,692
|
|
40
|
$85,441
|
|
41
|
$81,190
|
|
42
|
$76,939
|
|
43
|
$72,689
|
|
44
|
$68,438
|
|
45
|
$64,187
|
|
46
|
$60,361
|
|
47
|
$56,535
|
|
48
|
$52,922
|
|
49
|
$50,797
|
|
50
|
$48,671
|
|
51
|
$47,396
|
|
52
|
$46,333
|
|
53
|
$45,483
|
|
54
|
$45,058
|
|
55
|
$44,633
|
|
56
|
$44,208
|
|
57
|
$43,783
|
|
58
|
$43,358
|
|
59
|
$42,933
|
|
60
|
$42,508
|
|
61
|
$42,083
|