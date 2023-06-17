×

Winner's share and full purse breakdown for the 123rd U.S. Open

USGA/J.D. Cuban

The U.S. Open is offering a major-record $20,000,000 purse with the winner receiving $3.6 million. Sixty-one professionals and four amateurs made the cut and below is a look at the money the pros will earn.

A total of 76 professionals missed the cut and will be awarded $10,000 each.

Place

Money

1

$3,600,000

2

$2,160,000

3

$1,413,430

4

$990,867

5

$825,297

6

$731,779

7

$659,727

8

$590,864

9

$534,753

10

$491,182

11

$448,249

12

$414,455

13

$386,187

14

$356,431

15

$330,926

16

$309,672

17

$292,669

18

$275,665

19

$258,662

20

$241,659

21

$226,993

22

$212,328

23

$198,088

24

$184,910

25

$173,433

26

$163,656

27

$156,217

28

$149,628

29

$143,252

30

$136,876

31

$130,500

32

$124,124

 

33

$117,747

 

34

$112,009

 

35

$107,333

 

36

$102,657

 

37

$98,194

 

38

$93,943

 

39

$89,692

 

40

$85,441

 

41

$81,190

 

42

$76,939

 

43

$72,689

 

44

$68,438

 

45

$64,187

 

46

$60,361

 

47

$56,535

 

48

$52,922

 

49

$50,797

 

50

$48,671

 

51

$47,396

 

52

$46,333

 

53

$45,483

 

54

$45,058

 

55

$44,633

 

56

$44,208

 

57

$43,783

 

58

$43,358

 

59

$42,933

 

60

$42,508

 

61

$42,083

 

