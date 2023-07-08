Winner's share and full purse breakdown for the 78th U.S. Women's Open

The USGA announced on Wednesday that this year’s U.S. Women’s Open would have a purse of $11 million, a bump of $1 million from last year.
The winner will receive $2 million, compared to the $1.8 million that Minjee Lee took home as the ’22 champ.
Here's a full breakdown of the purse for the 2023 U.S. Women's Open:
1 - $2,000,000
2 - $1,188,000
3 - $750,462
4 - $526,090
5 - $438,182
6 - $388,530
7 - $350,275
8 - $313,713
9 - $283,921
10 - $260,788
11 - $237,993
12 - $220,050
13 - $205,042
14 - $189,243
15 - $175,702
16 - $164,417
17 - $155,389
18 - $146,361
19 - $137,334
20 - $128,306
21 - $120,520
22 - $112,733
23 - $105,172
24 - $98,176
25 - $92,082
26 - $86,891
27 - $82,942
28 - $79,443
29 - $76,058
30 - $72,673
31 - $69,287
32 - $65,902
33 - $62,516
34 - $59,470
35 - $56,987
36 - $54,504
37 - $52,135
38 - $49,878
39 - $47,621
40 - $45,364
41 - $43,107
42 - $40,850
43 - $38,593
44 - $36,336
45 - $34,079
46 - $32,048
47 - $30,017
48 - $28,098
49 - $26,970
50 - $25,841
51 - $25,164
52 - $24,600
53 - $24,149
54 - $23,923
55 - $23,697
56 - $23,472
57 - $23,246
58 - $23,020
59 - $22,794
60 - $22,569
61 - $22,343
62 - $22,117
63 - $21,892
64 - $21,666
65 - $21,440
66 - $21,215
67 - $20,989
68 - $20,763
69 - $20,538
70 - $20,312