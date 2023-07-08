Winner's share and full purse breakdown for the 78th U.S. Women's Open

The USGA announced on Wednesday that this year’s U.S. Women’s Open would have a purse of $11 million, a bump of $1 million from last year.

The winner will receive $2 million, compared to the $1.8 million that Minjee Lee took home as the ’22 champ.

Here's a full breakdown of the purse for the 2023 U.S. Women's Open:

1 - $2,000,000

2 - $1,188,000

3 - $750,462

4 - $526,090

5 - $438,182

6 - $388,530

7 - $350,275

8 - $313,713

9 - $283,921

10 - $260,788

11 - $237,993

12 - $220,050

13 - $205,042

14 - $189,243

15 - $175,702

16 - $164,417

17 - $155,389

18 - $146,361

19 - $137,334

20 - $128,306

21 - $120,520

22 - $112,733

23 - $105,172

24 - $98,176

25 - $92,082

26 - $86,891

27 - $82,942

28 - $79,443

29 - $76,058

30 - $72,673

31 - $69,287

32 - $65,902

33 - $62,516

34 - $59,470

35 - $56,987

36 - $54,504

37 - $52,135

38 - $49,878

39 - $47,621

40 - $45,364

41 - $43,107

42 - $40,850

43 - $38,593

44 - $36,336

45 - $34,079

46 - $32,048

47 - $30,017

48 - $28,098

49 - $26,970

50 - $25,841

51 - $25,164

52 - $24,600

53 - $24,149

54 - $23,923

55 - $23,697

56 - $23,472

57 - $23,246

58 - $23,020

59 - $22,794

60 - $22,569

61 - $22,343

62 - $22,117

63 - $21,892

64 - $21,666

65 - $21,440

66 - $21,215

67 - $20,989

68 - $20,763

69 - $20,538

70 - $20,312