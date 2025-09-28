With Viktor Hovland getting MRI on neck, this seldom-needed Ryder Cup rule could factor in Sunday singles

Leading by seven points entering Sunday singles, Europe needs just two-and-a-half more points to retain the Ryder Cup.

And by the start of the first singles match at 12:02 p.m. ET, the visitors might only require two.

That’s because Viktor Hovland, who was a late scratch from Saturday afternoon fourballs because of a neck injury, might not play. European captain Luke Donald confirmed Saturday night that Hovland was on his way to get an MRI.

“We’ll see in the morning what he’s like,” Donald said. “It’s definitely stiffened up a little bit. He would love to play, and he’ll do everything he can to play.”

If Hovland can’t go, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley will be forced to open his envelope.

The Envelope Rule, created in 1979, requires each captain, prior to singles, to put one of his players’ names in an envelope, only to be unsealed if a player on the opposing team withdraws because of injury or illness. The player revealed in the envelope would then sit out the final session along with the injured player on the other team, and both sides would receive a half-point, so long as the withdrawal happened up to 30 minutes before the start of the first singles match.

Hovland is set to play in the anchor match on Sunday, meaning that if he doesn’t play, whomever is chosen by Bradley to sit would be removed from the tee sheet and every American underneath that player would slide up a match.

In the past, only two envelopes have been opened. In 1991, Europe’s David Gilford sat out after American Steve Pate withdrew following a car accident earlier in the week. And then two years later, American Lanny Wadkins volunteered to not play following the withdrawal of Sam Torrance because of a foot injury.

Bradley said Saturday night that he hadn’t made his decision yet as to whom he was selecting.

‘We need to go out there and play this tournament the way it was supposed to be played,” Bradley said. “I have to go figure this out now. I’m still learning what’s going on. I don’t know how that’s going to end up.”