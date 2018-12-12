The LPGA’s developmental circuit is expanding.

The new Women’s All Pro Tour will serve as a new training ground for players looking to play their way into Symetra Tour events and then on to the LPGA ranks, Symetra Tour officials announced Tuesday.

The WAPT will host five tournament series in 2019, with each series featuring two 72-hole tournaments. The top two finishers in each series will receive an exemption into a Symetra Tour event.

“There are so many deserving professional female golfers who are members of the Symetra Tour, but haven’t had access to our tournaments because we don’t host weekly qualifiers,” said Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of the Symetra Tour. “Additionally, those players who are on the alternate list waiting for their opportunity to play often lack consistent tournament competition to be ready when their time comes. Our hope is that Symetra Tour members will take advantage of this alliance which provides them an avenue for tournament entry and consistent, high-level competition against their peers.”

Symetra Tour exemptions will be offered to the following events: IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, Valley Forge Invitational, Prasco Charity Championship and Janesville Golf Classic.