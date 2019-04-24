The NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields are set, as the 72 teams were officially split up across four different sites. Six individuals per site were also announced.
The regionals will be contested May 6-8. The host sites are Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Wash., Forest Akers West Golf Course in Lansing, Mich., Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla., and Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala.
The low six teams and three individuals not on those advancing teams move on to the NCAA Championship.
For the most part, the qualifiers are not surprising. Twenty-seven teams earned automatic regional bids by winning their conference championship. Top-ranked USC was among the group, as the Trojans won the Pac-12 and locked up the top seed in the Cle Elum Regional. Big 12 champion Texas, Duke and Stanford were the other top seeds.
Reigning national champ Arizona is the second seed behind Stanford in the East Lansing Regional. Both teams, along with fourth-seeded UCLA, will have significant travel, which will be an interesting storyline to follow considering there are some talented lower seeds such as Illinois, Baylor and Georgia in that region.
Another interesting note is no host school is seeded worse than fifth, which should help limit the upsets. But if you’re one for upsets, double-digit seeds such as No. 14 Ohio State, No. 11 Mississippi State and No. 12 Cal are ones to keep an eye on. And don’t forget about red-hot Ole Miss, which drew the ninth seed in Oklahoma after winning the SEC title, albeit via match play.
The biggest snub? Penn State was ranked 49th before finishing 11th in the weather-shortened Big Ten Championship. Seven teams jump over the Nittany Lions to qualify for a regional.
Here is a look at the full fields for each regional:
CLE ELUM, WASH.
TEAMS
1. USC (AQ)
2. Arkansas
3. South Carolina
4. Northwestern
5. Washington
6. Miami
7. Oregon
8. San Jose State
9. Oregon State
10. Old Dominion
11. Iowa State
12. San Diego State (AQ)
13. UCF
14. Ohio State (AQ)
15. Sacramento State (AQ)
16. New Mexico State (AQ)
17. Boston University (AQ)
18. Southern Illinois (AQ)
INDIVIDUALS
Sophie Hausmann, Idaho
Polly Mack, UNLV
Rose Huang, BYU
Chanikan Yongyuan, Southern Utah
Christine Danielsson, UC Davis
Elizabeth Prior, UNLV
NORMAN, OKLA.
TEAMS
1. Texas (AQ)
2. Wake Forest (AQ)
3. Florida
4. Arizona State
5. Oklahoma
6. TCU
7. Pepperdine
8. Purdue
9. Ole Miss (AQ)
10. Texas Tech
11. Mississippi State
12. Virginia Tech
13. North Carolina State
14. Texas A&M
15. Texas-San Antonio (AQ)
16. North Carolina-Wilmington (AQ)
17. Sam Houston State (AQ)
18. Fairleigh Dickinson (AQ)
INDIVIDUALS
Michaela Fletcher, Memphis
Lauren Cox, North Texas
Brigitte Dunne, SMU
Lianna Bailey, Oklahoma State
Han-Hsuan Yu, Oklahoma State
Lorena Tseng, Tulsa
AUBURN, ALA.
TEAMS
1. Duke
2. Vanderbilt
3. Florida State
4. Auburn
5. Virginia
6. Furman (AQ)
7. Clemson
8. Houston (AQ)
9. Kennesaw State (AQ)
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Cal
13. Maryland
14. East Carolina
15. Denver (AQ)
16. South Alabama (AQ)
17. Albany (AQ)
18. Murray State (AQ)
INDIVIDUALS
Leonie Bettel, Kentucky
Brigittie Thibault, Fresno State
Hanley Long, Middle Tennessee State
Monica San Juan, Chattanooga
Anne-Charlotte Mora, Texas State
Victoria Huskey, College of Charleston
EAST LANSING, MICH.
TEAMS
1. Stanford
2. Arizona
3. Kent State (AQ)
4. UCLA
5. Michigan State
6. Campbell (AQ)
7. Illinois
8. Baylor
9. North Carolina
10. Georgia
11. Louisville
12. Augusta
13. LSU
14. Indiana
15. Long Beach State (AQ)
16. Xavier (AQ)
17. Harvard (AQ)
18. IUPUI (AQ)
INDIVIDUALS
Hee Ying Loy, East Tennessee State
Emma Albrecht, Notre Dame
Kirsty Hodgkins, Colorado
Cecilie Finne-Ispen, Charlotte
Ashley Lau, Michigan
Tereza Malecka, East Tennessee State