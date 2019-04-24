The NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields are set, as the 72 teams were officially split up across four different sites. Six individuals per site were also announced.

The regionals will be contested May 6-8. The host sites are Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Wash., Forest Akers West Golf Course in Lansing, Mich., Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla., and Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala.

The low six teams and three individuals not on those advancing teams move on to the NCAA Championship.

For the most part, the qualifiers are not surprising. Twenty-seven teams earned automatic regional bids by winning their conference championship. Top-ranked USC was among the group, as the Trojans won the Pac-12 and locked up the top seed in the Cle Elum Regional. Big 12 champion Texas, Duke and Stanford were the other top seeds.

Reigning national champ Arizona is the second seed behind Stanford in the East Lansing Regional. Both teams, along with fourth-seeded UCLA, will have significant travel, which will be an interesting storyline to follow considering there are some talented lower seeds such as Illinois, Baylor and Georgia in that region.

Another interesting note is no host school is seeded worse than fifth, which should help limit the upsets. But if you’re one for upsets, double-digit seeds such as No. 14 Ohio State, No. 11 Mississippi State and No. 12 Cal are ones to keep an eye on. And don’t forget about red-hot Ole Miss, which drew the ninth seed in Oklahoma after winning the SEC title, albeit via match play.

The biggest snub? Penn State was ranked 49th before finishing 11th in the weather-shortened Big Ten Championship. Seven teams jump over the Nittany Lions to qualify for a regional.

Here is a look at the full fields for each regional:

CLE ELUM, WASH.

TEAMS

1. USC (AQ)

2. Arkansas

3. South Carolina

4. Northwestern

5. Washington

6. Miami

7. Oregon

8. San Jose State

9. Oregon State

10. Old Dominion

11. Iowa State

12. San Diego State (AQ)

13. UCF

14. Ohio State (AQ)

15. Sacramento State (AQ)

16. New Mexico State (AQ)

17. Boston University (AQ)

18. Southern Illinois (AQ)

INDIVIDUALS

Sophie Hausmann, Idaho

Polly Mack, UNLV

Rose Huang, BYU

Chanikan Yongyuan, Southern Utah

Christine Danielsson, UC Davis

Elizabeth Prior, UNLV

NORMAN, OKLA.

TEAMS

1. Texas (AQ)

2. Wake Forest (AQ)

3. Florida

4. Arizona State

5. Oklahoma

6. TCU

7. Pepperdine

8. Purdue

9. Ole Miss (AQ)

10. Texas Tech

11. Mississippi State

12. Virginia Tech

13. North Carolina State

14. Texas A&M

15. Texas-San Antonio (AQ)

16. North Carolina-Wilmington (AQ)

17. Sam Houston State (AQ)

18. Fairleigh Dickinson (AQ)

INDIVIDUALS

Michaela Fletcher, Memphis

Lauren Cox, North Texas

Brigitte Dunne, SMU

Lianna Bailey, Oklahoma State

Han-Hsuan Yu, Oklahoma State

Lorena Tseng, Tulsa

AUBURN, ALA.

TEAMS

1. Duke

2. Vanderbilt

3. Florida State

4. Auburn

5. Virginia

6. Furman (AQ)

7. Clemson

8. Houston (AQ)

9. Kennesaw State (AQ)

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Cal

13. Maryland

14. East Carolina

15. Denver (AQ)

16. South Alabama (AQ)

17. Albany (AQ)

18. Murray State (AQ)

INDIVIDUALS

Leonie Bettel, Kentucky

Brigittie Thibault, Fresno State

Hanley Long, Middle Tennessee State

Monica San Juan, Chattanooga

Anne-Charlotte Mora, Texas State

Victoria Huskey, College of Charleston

EAST LANSING, MICH.

TEAMS

1. Stanford

2. Arizona

3. Kent State (AQ)

4. UCLA

5. Michigan State

6. Campbell (AQ)

7. Illinois

8. Baylor

9. North Carolina

10. Georgia

11. Louisville

12. Augusta

13. LSU

14. Indiana

15. Long Beach State (AQ)

16. Xavier (AQ)

17. Harvard (AQ)

18. IUPUI (AQ)

INDIVIDUALS

Hee Ying Loy, East Tennessee State

Emma Albrecht, Notre Dame

Kirsty Hodgkins, Colorado

Cecilie Finne-Ispen, Charlotte

Ashley Lau, Michigan

Tereza Malecka, East Tennessee State