Women's Open headed to Muirfield for the very first time

The R&A made big news Wednesday, announcing that Muirfield will host the AIG Women’s Open for the first time in 2022.

That news comes with Royal Troon hosting the championship for the first time this week.

Martin Slumbers, the R&A’s chief executive, laid out the AIG Women’s Open venues for the next five years, a lineup that includes a return to St. Andrews in 2024. Carnoustie will stage the event in 2021, Walton Heath in ’23 and Royal Porthcawl in 2025.

Muirfield voted just last year to allow women as members for the first time. The club has hosted the men's Open 16 times.

Royal Troon brought women aboard as members in 2016. The club has hosted The Open nine times.

“It's a huge statement of their commitment to the game and their commitment to the women's game,” Slumbers said. “But the whole five years is intended to be a huge statement of intent, about how we want to provide the platform for the best women golfers to play on some of the best golf courses that we can offer in GB&I. It's a five-year run that really should whet the appetite of every great golf lover.”