Woods on being awarded Medal of Freedom; 'An incredible honor'

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Tuesday’s press conference was the first time since he won the Masters that Tiger Woods spoke with the media. It was also the first time he has sat for a formal Q&A with sports writers since receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on May 6.

“Man, that was an incredible honor. To go to the White House with my mom and [girlfriend] Erica and the two kids and all my friends and family that have been there virtually my whole life,” Woods said of the ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. “To have them there, to have them experience it and to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it couldn't be more special.”

President Donald Trump bestowed Woods with the nation's highest civilian honor following Woods’ victory at the Masters, which was his 15th major triumph.

Trump cited Woods' historic career as well as his injuries and multiple comebacks during the ceremony.

Woods is the fourth golfer to receive the award, following Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charlie Sifford.

“The other golfers on that list, Arnold and Jack and Charlie, and Charlie being like the grandpa I never had. Charlie and I became very close,” Woods said. “I ended up naming my son Charlie after Charlie. It was very special and very important to me.”