Woods on playing before British Open; 'I'll play at home'

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Tiger Woods battled back after a worst-case start to his day at the U.S. Open to post his first round in the 60s this week.

Although he was tied for 20th when he completed his round after a closing 69, Woods rebounded after starting his day with four bogeys through his first six holes. His finish at Pebble Beach will likely be his final warm up before the year’s last major next month in Northern Ireland.

Asked if he planned to play before The Open Woods left little chance that he might add an event between majors.

“I’ll play at home, yeah,” he said.

There had been some speculation he would add an event between the U.S. Open and Open Championship, most likely the new 3M Open in Minnesota the first week of July, but he didn’t seem to have much interest in deviating from his schedule.

“I think I'm going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time,” said Woods, who has never played Royal Portrush, site of next month’s Open Championship. “I'm looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure it out. I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I've never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week.”

Woods took four weeks off between the Masters and PGA Championship but struggled at Bethpage and missed the cut.