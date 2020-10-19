World No. 1 Dustin Johnson out of second event after COVID-19 diagnosis

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s Zozo Championship a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Although he was eligible to play this week’s event at Sherwood Country Club, because it would have been more than 10 days since the onset of symptoms, his manager said he opted for rest.

“While he is feeling much better, he is still a bit low on energy and feels it would be best to wait and resume his schedule in Houston,” Johnson’s manager, David Winkle, told GolfChannel.com via text. “He understands the importance of not rushing things and wants to be smart about his recovery.”

Johnson was the 14th PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 and he was forced to withdraw from last week’s CJ Cup. Next month’s Houston Open will be his only tune-up before the Masters.

The 2019-20 Player of the Year and FedExCup champion is among the favorites at the year’s final major.