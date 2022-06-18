World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holes out for eagle - again - at the U.S. Open

The world No. 1 is at it again.

Scottie Scheffler found himself tied for the lead as he walked up the 8th fairway Saturday at the U.S. Open.

The 2022 Masters champion laid up on the par 5, and with 101 yards to the hole, it was time to show off the wedge game.

Scheffler hasn’t done much putting this week on the par 5s at The Country Club.

Friday afternoon, he holed out for eagle from the left rough on the difficult 14th hole.

The former Longhorn went out in 3-under 32 Saturday afternoon, and took a 2-shot lead to the back nine as he looks to win his fifth PGA Tour event and second major championship of the season.