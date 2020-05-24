World Nos. 1 and 3, Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park, split charity skins match

Rolex world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Sung Hyun Park split their Hyundai Card charity skins game match in Incheon, South Korea, on Sunday.

Ko rolled in a 16-foot birdie putt at the final hole that actually made both players’ wishes come true.

“I think the match played out exactly the way we wanted,” Park said in a Yonhap News Agency story. “We talked before the match about how we should take the same amount of money, and it's pretty amazing that we got the result we wanted.”

Each player won 50 million won, South Korea's currency, for charity in the match at Sky 72 Golf & Resort. That’s about $40,300 each. The winnings will go to the charities of their choosing.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the match was played with no spectators.

Neither Ko nor Park have teed it up in an LPGA event yet this year, with the American-based tour in pause mode since February amid the pandemic. Park did play in her first tournament of the year last week when she teed it up at the KLPGA Championship. Ko is still waiting to play her first tournament round on any tour.