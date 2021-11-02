World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba odds: Justin Thomas co-favorite

The PGA Tour moves from Bermuda to Mexico for this week's World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The field in Mexico is strong, with Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, defending champion Viktor Hovland and Abraham Ancer.

Thomas and Ancer enter the week as the betting co-favorites at +1400, while Hovland is next in line at +1700. Not since Koepka at the 2019 PGA Championship has a player successfully defended a title on the PGA Tour.

Speaking of Koepka, he's further down the list at +3300.

Full-field tee times from the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Here are notable odds from PointsBet and the full list of odds can be viewed here.

Abraham Ancer: +1400

Justin Thomas: +1400

Viktor Hovland: +1700

Tony Finau: +2500

Billy Horschel: +3000

Aaron Wise: +3300

Brooks Koepka: +3300

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +3300

Russell Henley: +3300

Scottie Scheffler: +3300

Tyrrell Hatton: +3300

Patrick Reed: +3500

Will Zalatoris: +3500

Cameron Tringale: +4000

Shane Lowry: +4000

Brendon Todd: +4500

Matthew Wolff: +4500

Sergio Garcia: +4500

Talor Gooch: +4500

Joaquin Niemann: +5000

Keegan Bradley: +5000

Kevin Streelman: +5000

Rickie Fowler: +5000

Alexander Noren: +5500

Emiliano Grillo: +5500

Maverick McNealy: +5500