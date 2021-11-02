World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba odds: Justin Thomas co-favorite

The PGA Tour moves from Bermuda to Mexico for this week's World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The field in Mexico is strong, with Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, defending champion Viktor Hovland and Abraham Ancer.
Thomas and Ancer enter the week as the betting co-favorites at +1400, while Hovland is next in line at +1700. Not since Koepka at the 2019 PGA Championship has a player successfully defended a title on the PGA Tour.
Speaking of Koepka, he's further down the list at +3300.
Here are notable odds from PointsBet and the full list of odds can be viewed here.
Abraham Ancer: +1400
Justin Thomas: +1400
Viktor Hovland: +1700
Tony Finau: +2500
Billy Horschel: +3000
Aaron Wise: +3300
Brooks Koepka: +3300
Matthew Fitzpatrick: +3300
Russell Henley: +3300
Scottie Scheffler: +3300
Tyrrell Hatton: +3300
Patrick Reed: +3500
Will Zalatoris: +3500
Cameron Tringale: +4000
Shane Lowry: +4000
Brendon Todd: +4500
Matthew Wolff: +4500
Sergio Garcia: +4500
Talor Gooch: +4500
Joaquin Niemann: +5000
Keegan Bradley: +5000
Kevin Streelman: +5000
Rickie Fowler: +5000
Alexander Noren: +5500
Emiliano Grillo: +5500
Maverick McNealy: +5500