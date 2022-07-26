Wyatt Worthington II earns his way into second PGA Tour event

Wyatt Worthington II is all about finding opportunities for Black golfers to get in PGA Tour tournaments. He earned his way into two of them.

Worthington, who teaches at The Golf Depot in central Ohio, was among the 20 club professionals to earn a spot in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The next appearance is this week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and that might be even tougher.

He took part in The John Shippen, a 36-hole event at Detroit Golf Club where the winner earns an exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Worthington opened with a 73 and felt there was nothing wrong with his game that some better putting wouldn’t solve. He made eight birdies for a 65 to win the event.

Worthington shares wisdom from NFL legend Barry Sanders

“I know I wanted to work on my game to get to this point, but actually living this, I can’t really fathom that. Yeah, this is an unreal experience,” Worthington said Tuesday.

But he doesn’t consider it to be a one-time experience.

“We have the game to do this,” said Worthington, who competes on the Advocates Professional Golf Association circuit when he’s not giving lessons or caddying to make money on the side. “It’s just getting an opportunity to do this at the highest level, that’s really what’s been the toughest part,” he said.