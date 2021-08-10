Wyndham Championship odds: Hideki Matsuyama the favorite after playoff loss?

The Wyndham Championship is the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour, before the top 125 players on the FedExCup points list qualify for the playoffs.

Many of the betting favorites this week at Sedgefield CC have no worries about competing next week, but can they arrive to the playoffs with a Wyndham win under their belt?

North Carolina native Webb Simpson is the favorite, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama listed second. Matsuyama is coming off a playoff loss last week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Here are notable odds via PointsBet.

+1000: Webb Simpson

+1400: Hideki Matsuyama

+1600: Louis Oosthuizen

+2000: Patrick Reed

+2500: Brian Harman, Will Zalatoris

+2800: Jason Kokrak

+3000: Sungjae Im, Russell Henley

+3300: Si Woo Kim

+4000: Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Kevin Na, Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

+5000: Brandt Snedeker, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Streelman, Matthew Wolff, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre, Sebastian Munoz

The field's full odds can be viewed here.