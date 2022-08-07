Wyndham Championship purse payout: Joohyung 'Tom' Kim earns $1.3 million

Joohyung "Tom" Kim's maiden PGA Tour victory came with lots of perks. In addition to earning his Tour card through the 2024 season, Kim pocketed over $1.3 million.
Because he entered the event as a special temporary Tour member, Kim wasn't eligible to earn FedExCup points as they relate to the playoffs. But thanks to his victory, and his earning full Tour status, Kim's unofficial FEC points - which included 500 points for his triumph - became official for the playoffs.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Kim and the rest of the players who made the cut in North Carolina:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Joohyung Kim
|
-
|
1,314,000.00
|
T2
|
John Huh
|
245.00
|
649,700.00
|
T2
|
Sungjae Im
|
245.00
|
649,700.00
|
4
|
Ben Griffin
|
-
|
357,700.00
|
T5
|
Russell Henley
|
100.00
|
270,100.00
|
T5
|
Max McGreevy
|
100.00
|
270,100.00
|
T5
|
Taylor Moore
|
100.00
|
270,100.00
|
T8
|
Chesson Hadley
|
75.00
|
198,925.00
|
T8
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
75.00
|
198,925.00
|
T8
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
75.00
|
198,925.00
|
T8
|
Cameron Percy
|
75.00
|
198,925.00
|
T8
|
Brandon Wu
|
75.00
|
198,925.00
|
T13
|
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|
52.12
|
123,187.50
|
T13
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
52.12
|
123,187.50
|
T13
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
52.12
|
123,187.50
|
T13
|
Davis Riley
|
52.12
|
123,187.50
|
T13
|
Alex Smalley
|
52.12
|
123,187.50
|
T13
|
Scott Stallings
|
52.12
|
123,187.50
|
T13
|
Richy Werenski
|
52.12
|
123,187.50
|
T13
|
Aaron Wise
|
52.12
|
123,187.50
|
T21
|
Corey Conners
|
38.25
|
73,608.34
|
T21
|
J.T. Poston
|
38.25
|
73,608.34
|
T21
|
Russell Knox
|
38.25
|
73,608.33
|
T21
|
Ryan Moore
|
38.25
|
73,608.33
|
T21
|
Doc Redman
|
38.25
|
73,608.33
|
T21
|
Will Zalatoris
|
38.25
|
73,608.33
|
T27
|
Stewart Cink
|
26.55
|
47,936.67
|
T27
|
Billy Horschel
|
26.55
|
47,936.67
|
T27
|
David Lipsky
|
26.55
|
47,936.67
|
T27
|
Peter Malnati
|
26.55
|
47,936.67
|
T27
|
Scott Piercy
|
26.55
|
47,936.67
|
T27
|
Kevin Tway
|
26.55
|
47,936.67
|
T27
|
Andrew Putnam
|
26.55
|
47,936.66
|
T27
|
Brian Stuard
|
26.55
|
47,936.66
|
T27
|
Callum Tarren
|
26.55
|
47,936.66
|
T36
|
Zach Johnson
|
15.04
|
30,328.19
|
T36
|
Vaughn Taylor
|
15.04
|
30,328.19
|
T36
|
Scott Brown
|
15.04
|
30,328.18
|
T36
|
Harry Higgs
|
15.04
|
30,328.18
|
T36
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
15.04
|
30,328.18
|
T36
|
Justin Lower
|
15.04
|
30,328.18
|
T36
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
15.04
|
30,328.18
|
T36
|
Yannik Paul
|
-
|
30,328.18
|
T36
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
15.04
|
30,328.18
|
T36
|
Robert Streb
|
15.04
|
30,328.18
|
T36
|
Brendon Todd
|
15.04
|
30,328.18
|
T47
|
Lee Hodges
|
8.50
|
19,115.58
|
T47
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
8.50
|
19,115.57
|
T47
|
James Hahn
|
8.50
|
19,115.57
|
T47
|
Bo Hoag
|
8.50
|
19,115.57
|
T47
|
Martin Laird
|
8.50
|
19,115.57
|
T47
|
Henrik Norlander
|
8.50
|
19,115.57
|
T47
|
Chez Reavie
|
8.50
|
19,115.57
|
T54
|
Luke Donald
|
5.64
|
16,863.00
|
T54
|
Lucas Glover
|
5.64
|
16,863.00
|
T54
|
Chris Gotterup
|
-
|
16,863.00
|
T54
|
Ben Kohles
|
5.64
|
16,863.00
|
T54
|
Kelly Kraft
|
5.64
|
16,863.00
|
T54
|
Keith Mitchell
|
5.64
|
16,863.00
|
T54
|
Justin Rose
|
5.64
|
16,863.00
|
T61
|
Brett Drewitt
|
4.20
|
15,841.00
|
T61
|
Michael Gligic
|
4.20
|
15,841.00
|
T61
|
Mark Hubbard
|
4.20
|
15,841.00
|
T61
|
K.H. Lee
|
4.20
|
15,841.00
|
T61
|
Sam Ryder
|
4.20
|
15,841.00
|
T61
|
Rory Sabbatini
|
4.20
|
15,841.00
|
T61
|
Chris Stroud
|
4.20
|
15,841.00
|
T68
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
3.20
|
15,111.00
|
T68
|
Charley Hoffman
|
3.20
|
15,111.00
|
T68
|
Martin Trainer
|
3.20
|
15,111.00
|
T71
|
Jonathan Byrd
|
2.75
|
14,600.00
|
T71
|
Brian Harman
|
2.75
|
14,600.00
|
T71
|
Kramer Hickok
|
2.75
|
14,600.00
|
T71
|
Aaron Rai
|
2.75
|
14,600.00
|
75
|
Jared Wolfe
|
2.50
|
14,235.00
|
T76
|
Blake McShea
|
-
|
14,016.00
|
T76
|
Adam Scott
|
2.35
|
14,016.00
|
T78
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
|
-
|
13,724.00
|
T78
|
Adam Svensson
|
2.15
|
13,724.00
|
80
|
David Skinns
|
2.00
|
13,505.00
|
T81
|
Joel Dahmen
|
1.85
|
13,286.00
|
T81
|
Nick Taylor
|
1.85
|
13,286.00
|
T83
|
Jason Dufner
|
1.65
|
12,994.00
|
T83
|
Shane Lowry
|
1.65
|
12,994.00