Wyndham Championship purse payout: Joohyung 'Tom' Kim earns $1.3 million

Joohyung "Tom" Kim's maiden PGA Tour victory came with lots of perks. In addition to earning his Tour card through the 2024 season, Kim pocketed over $1.3 million.

Because he entered the event as a special temporary Tour member, Kim wasn't eligible to earn FedExCup points as they relate to the playoffs. But thanks to his victory, and his earning full Tour status, Kim's unofficial FEC points - which included 500 points for his triumph - became official for the playoffs.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Kim and the rest of the players who made the cut in North Carolina:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Joohyung Kim

-

1,314,000.00

T2

John Huh

245.00

649,700.00

T2

Sungjae Im

245.00

649,700.00

4

Ben Griffin

-

357,700.00

T5

Russell Henley

100.00

270,100.00

T5

Max McGreevy

100.00

270,100.00

T5

Taylor Moore

100.00

270,100.00

T8

Chesson Hadley

75.00

198,925.00

T8

Tyrrell Hatton

75.00

198,925.00

T8

Anirban Lahiri

75.00

198,925.00

T8

Cameron Percy

75.00

198,925.00

T8

Brandon Wu

75.00

198,925.00

T13

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

52.12

123,187.50

T13

Stephan Jaeger

52.12

123,187.50

T13

Taylor Pendrith

52.12

123,187.50

T13

Davis Riley

52.12

123,187.50

T13

Alex Smalley

52.12

123,187.50

T13

Scott Stallings

52.12

123,187.50

T13

Richy Werenski

52.12

123,187.50

T13

Aaron Wise

52.12

123,187.50

T21

Corey Conners

38.25

73,608.34

T21

J.T. Poston

38.25

73,608.34

T21

Russell Knox

38.25

73,608.33

T21

Ryan Moore

38.25

73,608.33

T21

Doc Redman

38.25

73,608.33

T21

Will Zalatoris

38.25

73,608.33

T27

Stewart Cink

26.55

47,936.67

T27

Billy Horschel

26.55

47,936.67

T27

David Lipsky

26.55

47,936.67

T27

Peter Malnati

26.55

47,936.67

T27

Scott Piercy

26.55

47,936.67

T27

Kevin Tway

26.55

47,936.67

T27

Andrew Putnam

26.55

47,936.66

T27

Brian Stuard

26.55

47,936.66

T27

Callum Tarren

26.55

47,936.66

T36

Zach Johnson

15.04

30,328.19

T36

Vaughn Taylor

15.04

30,328.19

T36

Scott Brown

15.04

30,328.18

T36

Harry Higgs

15.04

30,328.18

T36

Satoshi Kodaira

15.04

30,328.18

T36

Justin Lower

15.04

30,328.18

T36

Matthew NeSmith

15.04

30,328.18

T36

Yannik Paul

-

30,328.18

T36

Patrick Rodgers

15.04

30,328.18

T36

Robert Streb

15.04

30,328.18

T36

Brendon Todd

15.04

30,328.18

T47

Lee Hodges

8.50

19,115.58

T47

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8.50

19,115.57

T47

James Hahn

8.50

19,115.57

T47

Bo Hoag

8.50

19,115.57

T47

Martin Laird

8.50

19,115.57

T47

Henrik Norlander

8.50

19,115.57

T47

Chez Reavie

8.50

19,115.57

T54

Luke Donald

5.64

16,863.00

T54

Lucas Glover

5.64

16,863.00

T54

Chris Gotterup

-

16,863.00

T54

Ben Kohles

5.64

16,863.00

T54

Kelly Kraft

5.64

16,863.00

T54

Keith Mitchell

5.64

16,863.00

T54

Justin Rose

5.64

16,863.00

T61

Brett Drewitt

4.20

15,841.00

T61

Michael Gligic

4.20

15,841.00

T61

Mark Hubbard

4.20

15,841.00

T61

K.H. Lee

4.20

15,841.00

T61

Sam Ryder

4.20

15,841.00

T61

Rory Sabbatini

4.20

15,841.00

T61

Chris Stroud

4.20

15,841.00

T68

Joseph Bramlett

3.20

15,111.00

T68

Charley Hoffman

3.20

15,111.00

T68

Martin Trainer

3.20

15,111.00

T71

Jonathan Byrd

2.75

14,600.00

T71

Brian Harman

2.75

14,600.00

T71

Kramer Hickok

2.75

14,600.00

T71

Aaron Rai

2.75

14,600.00

75

Jared Wolfe

2.50

14,235.00

T76

Blake McShea

-

14,016.00

T76

Adam Scott

2.35

14,016.00

T78

Rafa Cabrera Bello

-

13,724.00

T78

Adam Svensson

2.15

13,724.00

80

David Skinns

2.00

13,505.00

T81

Joel Dahmen

1.85

13,286.00

T81

Nick Taylor

1.85

13,286.00

T83

Jason Dufner

1.65

12,994.00

T83

Shane Lowry

1.65

12,994.00

