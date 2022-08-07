Wyndham Championship purse payout: Joohyung 'Tom' Kim earns $1.3 million

Joohyung "Tom" Kim's maiden PGA Tour victory came with lots of perks. In addition to earning his Tour card through the 2024 season, Kim pocketed over $1.3 million.

Because he entered the event as a special temporary Tour member, Kim wasn't eligible to earn FedExCup points as they relate to the playoffs. But thanks to his victory, and his earning full Tour status, Kim's unofficial FEC points - which included 500 points for his triumph - became official for the playoffs.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Kim and the rest of the players who made the cut in North Carolina: