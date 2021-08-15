Wyndham Championship purse payout: What Kevin Kisner and Co. earned

Kevin Kisner won a six-man playoff to claim the Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event of the 2020-21 season.
Here's a look at what Kisner and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in prize money and FedExCup points:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Kevin Kisner
|
500.00
|
1,152,000.00
|
T2
|
Branden Grace
|
167.00
|
389,440.00
|
T2
|
Si Woo Kim
|
167.00
|
389,440.00
|
T2
|
Kevin Na
|
167.00
|
389,440.00
|
T2
|
Adam Scott
|
167.00
|
389,440.00
|
T2
|
Roger Sloan
|
167.00
|
389,440.00
|
T7
|
Webb Simpson
|
85.00
|
201,066.67
|
T7
|
Kevin Streelman
|
85.00
|
201,066.67
|
T7
|
Russell Henley
|
85.00
|
201,066.66
|
T10
|
Adam Hadwin
|
65.40
|
148,800.00
|
T10
|
Justin Rose
|
65.40
|
148,800.00
|
T10
|
Rory Sabbatini
|
65.40
|
148,800.00
|
T10
|
Nick Taylor
|
65.40
|
148,800.00
|
T10
|
Brendon Todd
|
65.40
|
148,800.00
|
T15
|
Sepp Straka
|
47.00
|
91,342.23
|
T15
|
Brian Stuard
|
47.00
|
91,342.23
|
T15
|
Chesson Hadley
|
47.00
|
91,342.22
|
T15
|
Harry Higgs
|
47.00
|
91,342.22
|
T15
|
Sung Kang
|
47.00
|
91,342.22
|
T15
|
Denny McCarthy
|
47.00
|
91,342.22
|
T15
|
Tyler McCumber
|
47.00
|
91,342.22
|
T15
|
Scott Piercy
|
47.00
|
91,342.22
|
T15
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
47.00
|
91,342.22
|
T24
|
Jason Dufner
|
34.00
|
53,440.00
|
T24
|
Sungjae Im
|
34.00
|
53,440.00
|
T24
|
Russell Knox
|
34.00
|
53,440.00
|
T24
|
K.H. Lee
|
34.00
|
53,440.00
|
T24
|
Ben Taylor
|
34.00
|
53,440.00
|
T29
|
Matt Kuchar
|
25.75
|
41,013.34
|
T29
|
Alex Smalley
|
-
|
41,013.34
|
T29
|
Chris Kirk
|
25.75
|
41,013.33
|
T29
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
25.75
|
41,013.33
|
T29
|
C.T. Pan
|
25.75
|
41,013.33
|
T29
|
Will Zalatoris
|
-
|
41,013.33
|
T35
|
Byeong Hun An
|
20.50
|
34,080.00
|
T35
|
Sam Ryder
|
20.50
|
34,080.00
|
T37
|
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|
15.00
|
26,560.00
|
T37
|
John Augenstein
|
-
|
26,560.00
|
T37
|
Austin Eckroat
|
-
|
26,560.00
|
T37
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
15.00
|
26,560.00
|
T37
|
David Lingmerth
|
15.00
|
26,560.00
|
T37
|
Cameron Percy
|
15.00
|
26,560.00
|
T37
|
Hudson Swafford
|
15.00
|
26,560.00
|
T37
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
15.00
|
26,560.00
|
T37
|
Richy Werenski
|
15.00
|
26,560.00
|
T46
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
9.50
|
18,060.80
|
T46
|
Kevin Tway
|
9.50
|
18,060.80
|
T46
|
Camilo Villegas
|
9.50
|
18,060.80
|
T46
|
Bubba Watson
|
9.50
|
18,060.80
|
T46
|
Aaron Wise
|
9.50
|
18,060.80
|
T51
|
Brice Garnett
|
7.25
|
15,584.00
|
T51
|
Brian Gay
|
7.25
|
15,584.00
|
T51
|
Mark Hubbard
|
7.25
|
15,584.00
|
T51
|
Andrew Landry
|
7.25
|
15,584.00
|
T55
|
Keith Mitchell
|
5.90
|
14,976.00
|
T55
|
Johnson Wagner
|
5.90
|
14,976.00
|
T57
|
Mark Anderson
|
5.40
|
14,656.00
|
T57
|
Tyler Duncan
|
5.40
|
14,656.00
|
T57
|
Harold Varner III
|
5.40
|
14,656.00
|
T60
|
Bronson Burgoon
|
4.90
|
14,336.00
|
T60
|
Seamus Power
|
4.90
|
14,336.00
|
T62
|
James Hahn
|
4.40
|
14,016.00
|
T62
|
Nelson Ledesma
|
4.40
|
14,016.00
|
T62
|
Rob Oppenheim
|
4.40
|
14,016.00
|
T65
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
3.60
|
13,504.00
|
T65
|
Michael Gligic
|
3.60
|
13,504.00
|
T65
|
Beau Hossler
|
3.60
|
13,504.00
|
T65
|
Michael Kim
|
3.60
|
13,504.00
|
T65
|
Robert MacIntyre
|
-
|
13,504.00
|
T70
|
Chris Baker
|
2.90
|
12,992.00
|
T70
|
Matt Jones
|
2.90
|
12,992.00
|
T70
|
Ben Martin
|
2.90
|
12,992.00
|
73
|
Nate Lashley
|
2.70
|
12,736.00
|
74
|
Rafael Campos
|
2.60
|
12,608.00