Wyndham Championship purse payout: What Kevin Kisner and Co. earned

Getty Images

Kevin Kisner won a six-man playoff to claim the Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event of the 2020-21 season.

Here's a look at what Kisner and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in prize money and FedExCup points:

Finish  

Player  

FedEx  

Earnings ($)  

1

Kevin Kisner

500.00

1,152,000.00

T2

Branden Grace

167.00

389,440.00

T2

Si Woo Kim

167.00

389,440.00

T2

Kevin Na

167.00

389,440.00

T2

Adam Scott

167.00

389,440.00

T2

Roger Sloan

167.00

389,440.00

T7

Webb Simpson

85.00

201,066.67

T7

Kevin Streelman

85.00

201,066.67

T7

Russell Henley

85.00

201,066.66

T10

Adam Hadwin

65.40

148,800.00

T10

Justin Rose

65.40

148,800.00

T10

Rory Sabbatini

65.40

148,800.00

T10

Nick Taylor

65.40

148,800.00

T10

Brendon Todd

65.40

148,800.00

T15

Sepp Straka

47.00

91,342.23

T15

Brian Stuard

47.00

91,342.23

T15

Chesson Hadley

47.00

91,342.22

T15

Harry Higgs

47.00

91,342.22

T15

Sung Kang

47.00

91,342.22

T15

Denny McCarthy

47.00

91,342.22

T15

Tyler McCumber

47.00

91,342.22

T15

Scott Piercy

47.00

91,342.22

T15

Jhonattan Vegas

47.00

91,342.22

T24

Jason Dufner

34.00

53,440.00

T24

Sungjae Im

34.00

53,440.00

T24

Russell Knox

34.00

53,440.00

T24

K.H. Lee

34.00

53,440.00

T24

Ben Taylor

34.00

53,440.00

T29

Matt Kuchar

25.75

41,013.34

T29

Alex Smalley

-

41,013.34

T29

Chris Kirk

25.75

41,013.33

T29

Sebastián Muñoz

25.75

41,013.33

T29

C.T. Pan

25.75

41,013.33

T29

Will Zalatoris

-

41,013.33

T35

Byeong Hun An

20.50

34,080.00

T35

Sam Ryder

20.50

34,080.00

T37

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

15.00

26,560.00

T37

John Augenstein

-

26,560.00

T37

Austin Eckroat

-

26,560.00

T37

Mackenzie Hughes

15.00

26,560.00

T37

David Lingmerth

15.00

26,560.00

T37

Cameron Percy

15.00

26,560.00

T37

Hudson Swafford

15.00

26,560.00

T37

Erik van Rooyen

15.00

26,560.00

T37

Richy Werenski

15.00

26,560.00

T46

Anirban Lahiri

9.50

18,060.80

T46

Kevin Tway

9.50

18,060.80

T46

Camilo Villegas

9.50

18,060.80

T46

Bubba Watson

9.50

18,060.80

T46

Aaron Wise

9.50

18,060.80

T51

Brice Garnett

7.25

15,584.00

T51

Brian Gay

7.25

15,584.00

T51

Mark Hubbard

7.25

15,584.00

T51

Andrew Landry

7.25

15,584.00

T55

Keith Mitchell

5.90

14,976.00

T55

Johnson Wagner

5.90

14,976.00

T57

Mark Anderson

5.40

14,656.00

T57

Tyler Duncan

5.40

14,656.00

T57

Harold Varner III

5.40

14,656.00

T60

Bronson Burgoon

4.90

14,336.00

T60

Seamus Power

4.90

14,336.00

T62

James Hahn

4.40

14,016.00

T62

Nelson Ledesma

4.40

14,016.00

T62

Rob Oppenheim

4.40

14,016.00

T65

Tommy Fleetwood

3.60

13,504.00

T65

Michael Gligic

3.60

13,504.00

T65

Beau Hossler

3.60

13,504.00

T65

Michael Kim

3.60

13,504.00

T65

Robert MacIntyre

-

13,504.00

T70

Chris Baker

2.90

12,992.00

T70

Matt Jones

2.90

12,992.00

T70

Ben Martin

2.90

12,992.00

73

Nate Lashley

2.70

12,736.00

74

Rafael Campos

2.60

12,608.00

