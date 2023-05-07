×

Wyndham Clark, Michael Kim and Denny McCarthy earn spots at The Open

Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –  With the season’s second major still two weeks away, three players earned a spot in the year’s final Grand Slam start at The Open, thanks to their finishes Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Wyndham Clark, who lapped the field by four shots at Quail Hollow Club, Michael Kim and Denny McCarthy qualified for The Open as the top 3 finishers not already exempt into the championship, which will be contested at Royal Liverpool.

McCarthy qualified for his first Open by finishing tied for eighth and Kim will play his second Open after a closing 69 left him alone in seventh place.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

It will also be Clark’s second Open after playing last year’s championship at St. Andrews.

“Besides probably playing at Augusta, [St. Andrews] would be the No. 1 course I'd want to play, especially a major championship. Tiger [Woods] played and all the greats have played there, so to make it in again is amazing,” Clark said. “Obviously it makes the schedule, me planning my schedule a little easier. I love going to play links golf, so I'm real excited playing it.”

The victory at Quail Hollow moved Clark to No. 31 in the world ranking and he’ll likely qualify for The Open via his ranking, which means his spot will go to the next-highest finisher at Quail Hollow, Brendon Todd, who was among the tie for eighth.

