PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Wyndham Clark was disqualified after the opening round of The Players Championship for signing for an incorrect scorecard.

Clark was near the bottom of the standings at TPC Sawgrass after shooting a 7-over 79, but it should have been an 80. According to PGA Tour officials, he made a bogey on the par-4 fourth hole but instead signed for a par, leading to his disqualification. His struggles included seven other bogeys and a double bogey on No. 16.

Ranked 240th in the world, Clark was the last player to gain entry into this week’s field. He was listed as an alternate but replaced Pat Perez in the 144-man field when Perez withdrew Monday because of a leg injury.

Clark, 25, has two top-10 finishes among 11 starts this season. He was the 54-hole leader two weeks ago at the Honda Classic before ultimately finishing in a tie for seventh.