Schauffele (69): 'Stoked' for delay, uses closing eagle to salvage round

Getty Images

ATLANTA – As a storm rolled in to East Lake on Friday afternoon, Xander Schauffele welcomed it with open arms.

Schauffele had just carded his second straight birdie at No. 9 and made the turn in 1-over 36, trailing his first-round co-leaders by four. Then the rain came and players sat through a delay that lasted just over an hour and a half. Those who were in the groove – Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas both carded three outward-nine birdies – probably despised the weather horn.

Not Schauffele.

Tour Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

"Probably the first time I can say that I'm very stoked to have a delay," Schauffele said following his second-round 69. "I came back out swinging it much better than I did on the front nine. So it was a nice reset."

Swinging it wasn't the issue Friday. The putter disappeared for Schauffele, who dropped another shot at the par-3 11th after coming up short of the green in the rough. A high chip left him 7 feet for par, but he couldn't get the putt to drop.

The 2017 Tour Championship winner saved the best for last, however, with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th and a round-salvaging eagle on the 18th from just inside of 24 feet.

"For how hard East Lake is, I gave myself a lot of good looks, uphill looks, and I didn't make too many putts," Schauffele said. "It was nice to finish birdie, eagle."

More articles like this
Golf Central

Late mistake costs Casey in Rd. 2 at East Lake

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Paul Casey thought he had hit the shot of the day at East Lake's 18th hole on Friday. However, he hit the wrong club.
Golf Central

Tee times, pairings for Rd. 3 of Tour Champ

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at the third-round tee times at the Tour Championship, where Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas will be in the final pairing.
Golf Central

DJ has fun with Koepka's naked photos

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brooks Koepka vowed revenge after Dustin Johnson hung a couple of photos of Koepka's Body Issue shoot around East Lake on Friday.