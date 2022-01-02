Xander Schauffele and his family gift caddie Austin Kaiser an Olympic ring

When Xander Schauffele took home the gold medal last summer at the Olympics, his caddie, Austin Kaiser, left Tokyo without a winner's keepsake. However, Schauffele made sure Kaiser had something to show for his part of their win.

Kaiser, who's been on Schauffele's bag for his entire PGA Tour career, posted to Instagram that the Schauffele family gifted him a custom-made Olympic ring since Kaiser did not receive a medal from Japan despite being with Schauffele for every step of his gold medal performance.

The Olympics take on a special meaning in the Schauffele family. Xander's father, Stefan, had his Olympic hopes as a decathlete dashed after he lost sight in his left eye following an accident with a drunk driver in 1986, while Xander’s grandfather, Richard, was a German track and field champion in 1935 before being sidelined by a shoulder injury two weeks before the ’36 Olympics in Berlin.

Now that the Schauffele family finally has an Olympic medal to their name, they made sure Kaiser has something to his name, too, for contributing to Xander's triumph.