Schauffele's 64 leads the way, yet Xander tied atop Tour Championship

ATLANTA – Justin Thomas strolled into East Lake on Thursday with a two-shot cushion, already at 10 under, as he was welcomed with a loud applause when stepping on the first tee. But it's Xander Schauffele who seized control of Thursday's leaderboard at the Tour Championship.

Schauffele began the day at 4 under, six back of Thomas, but vaulted into the lead after a bogey-free, 6-under 64, gaining just over five strokes on the field on a sweltering summer day in Atlanta.

Here's how the leaderboard would have looked without staggered scoring:

1. Xander Schauffele (-6)

T2. Hideki Matsuyama (-4), Rory McIlroy (-4), Paul Casey (-4), Matt Kuchar (-4)

T6. Brooks Koepka (-3), Sungjae Im (-3)

T8. Bryson DeChambeau (-2), Jon Rahm (-2), Corey Conners (-2), Gary Woodland (-2), Adam Scott (-2), Justin Rose (-2), Charles Howell III (-2)

15. Tommy Fleetwood (-1)

T-16. Justin Thomas (E), Patrick Cantlay (E), Patrick Reed (E), Tony Finau (E), Louis Oosthuizen (E)

T-21. Rickie Fowler (+1), Jason Korak (+1), Kevin Kisner (+1), Marc Leishman (+1), Chez Reavie (+1)

26. Abraham Ancer (+2)

T-27. Dustin Johnson (+3), Brandt Snedeker (+3), Lucas Glover (+3)

30. Webb Simpson (+4) 

