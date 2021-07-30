You'll never guess the name of Cam Smith's and other PGA Tour player's haircutter

Australia's Cameron Smith is known for donning a vibrant mullet on Tour, and for the Olympics, he's added more spice to his hair, etching "AUS" on the side of his head.

But you'll never guess who styles his hair ... Lee Trevino.

No, not the six-time major champion. This Trevino runs a salon in Jacksonville, Florida, where he's been working on hair for 15 years, and his name isn't a coincidence.

"Yeah, so [Trevino] lives in Jacksonville, just through a friend of a friend and he's actually named after Lee Trevino, too," Smith said. "His dad had the last name and he was a golfer so he decided to run with it."

Though he's not the golf great, this Trevino has contributed to golf in his own way by cutting the hair of numerous PGA Tour players. Trevino told Golfweek that he's cut the hair of Matt Every, Doc Redman, Jonas Blixt, as well as others.

“It’s such a strong golf community here in Ponte Verda Beach and Jacksonville,” Trevino said to Golfweek. “And I know guys can go get a haircut for 20 bucks somewhere else, but when they come to someone like me, it lasts quite a bit longer and it’s easier to maintain over time."

A men's haircut and style at Trevino's salon, Tonic & Tweed, starts at $65. So for a few more dollars, you, too, can pay homage to Smith's spirited style.