Zac Blair, amidst medical, returns to form with epic pre-Travelers golf trip

Zac Blair might moonlight as a golf course developer these days, but even at 32 years old and less than a year removed from a lengthy injury absence, Blair has never given up on his first love of being a PGA Tour player.

Blair missed about 21 months of competition following November 2020 shoulder surgery to repair two tears in his right labrum. He returned last July and is 16 starts into a major medical exemption.

On Friday at the Travelers Championship, Blair fired a second straight 5-under 65 to sit firmly in contention.

“The first year … I didn't really get to touch a club for a long time, and it was actually pretty nice just hanging out at home being with the family,” Blair said. “You're on the road your whole life as a pro golfer. It was cool to just be able to hang out with them. But, yeah, never really thought about like not playing anymore.”

Blair has seven starts remaining in his major medical after this week, and currently he’s just over 270 points shy of retaining his full card.

Prior to his injury, Blair was known as a golf architecture junkie, often playing classic designs before and during tournament weeks. He long had a dream of building a course in his native Utah called the Buck Club, but that ultimately feel through. However, Blair pivoted to a new project, The Tree Farm, and enlisted Tom Doak and Kye Goalby to help bring it to life. The Tree Farm officially opened earlier this year in New Holland, South Carolina, about halfway between Augusta, Georgia, and Columbia, South Carolina.

Blair said The Tree Farm’s origins trace back to him see great golf courses during his travels and then learning about what makes those gems great. He added that his side trips during tournament weeks have slowed down, however, as he’s focused more on satisfying his major medical.

Then he remembered what he did prior to this week’s event at TPC River Highlands…

“Kind of went on a little bit of a heater,” Blair admitted.

Monday: Eastward Ho!

Tuesday: Fishers Island.

Wednesday: Winged Foot.

“I just love playing golf,” Blair added, “and love seeing cool places, so it's been fun to do something like that again.”