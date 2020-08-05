Zach Johnson is back at PGA Championship – both of them

Cue the Spiderman memes!

For the second time in PGA Championship history, there will be not one but two Zach Johnsons in the field this week at TPC Harding Park.

Zach H. Johnson, the 44-year-old two-time major champion, will tee it up in his 17th career PGA.

Zach J. Johnson, the 37-year-old PGA professional from Utah, will make his second start, following his PGA debut two years at Bellerive.

So, who is this other Zach Johnson?

He turned pro in 2006 out of Southern Utah, but three years later decided to start teaching. He currently works out of Davis Park Golf Course in Fruit Heights, Utah. (For interested amateurs, Johnson’s going per-hour rate is $125.)

He missed the cut at Bellerive in 2018 before failing to qualify last year after missing out in a playoff at the PGA Professional Championship. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the PGA pros’ championship last May, Johnson – along with the rest of the top 20 and ties from last year – was extended an invite to TPC Harding Park.

He is ranked No. 2,064 in the Official World Golf Ranking, 1,854 spots behind the PGA Tour pro who shares his name.

As expected, there have been a few mix-ups over the years. Most notably, Zach J. Johnson tells a story of when the Tour accidentally mailed him framed scorecards from the other Johnson’s 2009 Sony Open win. “I took a box cutter and just cut it open, nicked the plaque with the box cutter,” the lesser-known Johnson said, telling the story to reporters two years ago in St. Louis. “Then I opened the letter and realized it wasn’t for me.”

He’s also been included on some PGA Tour players advisory council emails in the past.

“It’s been some fun, lighthearted humor over the years,” said Zach J. Johnson, who was finally able to meet the 2007 Masters champion at Bellerive.

Zach H. Johnson, nicknamed "Zatch," tied for 19th at the 2018 PGA Championship before sharing 54th last year at Bethpage. However, his form has been slipping in recent years, as he’s failed to notch a top-10 on Tour since the 2018 RSM Classic.

Maybe Zach J. Johnson has a chance to be low Zach Johnson this week after all.