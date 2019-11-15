Lombard (65) leads fellow South African Oosthuizen through 36 at Nedbank

SUN CITY, South Africa – Zander Lombard shot a 7-under-par 65 to overtake fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen and take a two-shot lead after two rounds at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday.

Lombard, who has just one professional title and none on the European Tour, bogeyed the first but that was his only dropped shot of the day in Sun City. He collected five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 No. 10 to move to 11 under and put himself in contention at his country's most prestigious tournament.

Oosthuizen led by three after a first-round 63 despite struggling with kidney stones. He couldn't take that momentum into the second round. He made three birdies and three bogeys for a par 72 to slip two shots behind.

Thomas Detry is third and Tommy Fleetwood moved up to a tie for fourth with a second successive 69.

