Zozo Championship moves to Sherwood, hopes to return to Japan in 2021

Getty Images

Tiger Woods won't defend his Zozo Championship title in Japan. But he might well do it at an old haunt.

The PGA Tour officially announced Monday night that this fall's event will move to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, and be temporarily rechristened the Zozo Championship @ Sherwood.

Per the Tour's release, the move is the result of "unprecedented challenges" and "unique circumstances" — namely, the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic.

The Zozo, scheduled for Oct. 22-25, made its Tour debut last year, with Woods winning his 82nd Tour title, tying Sam Snead for the all-time record.

“Following last year’s successful launch, our players will no doubt be disappointed to miss traveling to Japan to play in the Zozo. Championship this year, but we look forward to returning in 2021," PGA Tour executive vice president Ty Votaw said.

With the Asian Swing on hiatus, the Zozo is now part of a makeshift West Coast Swing comprising of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Oct. 8-11) at TPC Summerlin and the CJ Cup (Oct. 15-18), which was moved to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

As for Woods, he hosted his World Challenge event at Sherwood from 2000-2013, winning five times. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger: Olympia Fields a great U.S. Open 'ramp-up'

BY Will Gray  — 

With a disjointed PGA Tour season now behind him, Tiger Woods is ready to turn his attention to the U.S. Open.
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Closing 71 closes season for Woods

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods is at the BMW Championship, the second of three playoff events. We're tracking him at Olympia Fields.

Golf Central

TTPS: Late triple, poor 72 seal Tiger's FEC fate

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

The round started with promise and ended in disaster. Here are a few thoughts after Tiger Woods' BMW third round.