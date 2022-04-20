Zurich Classic Odds: Team of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland favorites

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans — the PGA Tour’s lone team event — always includes a bevy of interesting tandems that could walk away with a Tour victory.

And according to PointsBet, the favorite to notch the win this year at TPC Louisiana is the team of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, both top-5 players in the world. They are the event's highest-ranked pair and the only team with both players inside the top 10 of the world ranking, earning them +800 odds.

The second-best odds in the field belong to the team of Patrick Cantlay — who lost in a playoff last week to Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage — and Xander Schauffele at +850.

Defending champions Cam Smith and Marc Leishman, better known as Team Mullett, claim the tournament's third-best odds at +900.

Ryan Palmer, who won the Zurich Classic in 2019 with Jon Rahm, always recruits the game's best to partner up with him. His partners have had an average OWGR position of 4.6, the highest of any player with a minimum of two starts. And this year, he'll play with the newest Masters champion, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. They are tied with Sam Burns and Billy Horschel for the field's fourth-best odds at +1100.

Here are more notable odds courtesy of PointsBet:

Hovland, V/Morikawa, C: +800

Cantlay, P/Schauffele, X: +850

Leishman, M/Smith, Cameron: +900

Burns, S/Horschel, B: +1100

Palmer, R/Scheffler, S: +1100

Fleetwood, T/Garcia, S: +1600

Lowry, S/Poulter, I: +1800

Gooch, T/Homa, M: +2200

Niemann, J/Pereira, M: +2200

Varner III, H/Watson, B: +2200

An, Byeong-Hun/Sung-jae, I: +2500

Hatton, T/Willett, D: +3000

Riley, Davis/Zalatoris, W: +3000

Bradley, K/Steele, B: +3000

Hadwin, A/Svensson, A: +3300

Kirk, C/Todd, B: +4000

Kizzire, P/Poston, JT: +4000

McDowell, G/Power, S: +4000

Bezuidenhout, C/Schwartzel, C: +4000

Bramlett, J/McNealy, M: +5000

Clark, W/Tringale, C: +5000

Laird, M/MacIntyre, R: +5000

Merritt, T/Streb, R: +5000

Mitchell, K/Snedeker, B: +5000

Sigg, G/Straka, Sepp: +5000

Ghim, D/Schwab, M: +6000

Stenson, H/Rose, J: +6000

Knox, K/Stuard, B: +6600

Noren, A/Norlander, H: +6600

Brown, S/Kisner, K: +7000

Day, J/Scrivener, J: +7000

Moore, T/NeSmith, M: +8000

Hossler, B/Theegala, S: +9000

Lipsky, D/Rai, A: +9000

Dahmen, J/Jaeger, S: +10000

Garnett, B/Stallings, S: +10000

Glover, L/Reavie, C: +10000

