Zurich Classic Odds: Team of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland favorites

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans — the PGA Tour’s lone team event — always includes a bevy of interesting tandems that could walk away with a Tour victory.
And according to PointsBet, the favorite to notch the win this year at TPC Louisiana is the team of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, both top-5 players in the world. They are the event's highest-ranked pair and the only team with both players inside the top 10 of the world ranking, earning them +800 odds.
The second-best odds in the field belong to the team of Patrick Cantlay — who lost in a playoff last week to Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage — and Xander Schauffele at +850.
Defending champions Cam Smith and Marc Leishman, better known as Team Mullett, claim the tournament's third-best odds at +900.
Ryan Palmer, who won the Zurich Classic in 2019 with Jon Rahm, always recruits the game's best to partner up with him. His partners have had an average OWGR position of 4.6, the highest of any player with a minimum of two starts. And this year, he'll play with the newest Masters champion, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. They are tied with Sam Burns and Billy Horschel for the field's fourth-best odds at +1100.
Here are more notable odds courtesy of PointsBet:
Hovland, V/Morikawa, C: +800
Cantlay, P/Schauffele, X: +850
Leishman, M/Smith, Cameron: +900
Burns, S/Horschel, B: +1100
Palmer, R/Scheffler, S: +1100
Fleetwood, T/Garcia, S: +1600
Lowry, S/Poulter, I: +1800
Gooch, T/Homa, M: +2200
Niemann, J/Pereira, M: +2200
Varner III, H/Watson, B: +2200
An, Byeong-Hun/Sung-jae, I: +2500
Hatton, T/Willett, D: +3000
Riley, Davis/Zalatoris, W: +3000
Bradley, K/Steele, B: +3000
Hadwin, A/Svensson, A: +3300
Kirk, C/Todd, B: +4000
Kizzire, P/Poston, JT: +4000
McDowell, G/Power, S: +4000
Bezuidenhout, C/Schwartzel, C: +4000
Bramlett, J/McNealy, M: +5000
Clark, W/Tringale, C: +5000
Laird, M/MacIntyre, R: +5000
Merritt, T/Streb, R: +5000
Mitchell, K/Snedeker, B: +5000
Sigg, G/Straka, Sepp: +5000
Ghim, D/Schwab, M: +6000
Stenson, H/Rose, J: +6000
Knox, K/Stuard, B: +6600
Noren, A/Norlander, H: +6600
Brown, S/Kisner, K: +7000
Day, J/Scrivener, J: +7000
Moore, T/NeSmith, M: +8000
Hossler, B/Theegala, S: +9000
Lipsky, D/Rai, A: +9000
Dahmen, J/Jaeger, S: +10000
Garnett, B/Stallings, S: +10000
Glover, L/Reavie, C: +10000
