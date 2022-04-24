Zurich Classic payout: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele split hefty winner's sum

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele teamed up to win the Zurich Classic on Sunday at TPC Louisiana.

While the winning pair did not earn official world-ranking points, they did split a nearly $2.4 million winner's check, each taking home just south of $1.7 million. They also each collected 400 FedExCup points.

Runners-up Sam Burns and Billy Horschel split a $979,400 payday and approximately 162 FedExCup points apiece.

Here is the breakdown of the $8.3 million purse: