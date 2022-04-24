×

Zurich Classic payout: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele split hefty winner's sum

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele teamed up to win the Zurich Classic on Sunday at TPC Louisiana.

While the winning pair did not earn official world-ranking points, they did split a nearly $2.4 million winner's check, each taking home just south of $1.7 million. They also each collected 400 FedExCup points.

Runners-up Sam Burns and Billy Horschel split a $979,400 payday and approximately 162 FedExCup points apiece.

Here is the breakdown of the $8.3 million purse:

  • 1. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele: $2,398,700
  • 2. Billy Horschel/Sam Burns: $979,400
  • 3. Sam Ryder/Doc Redman: $641,175
  • 4. Will Zalatoris/Davis Riley: $383,875
  • 4. Brendan Steele/Keegan Bradley: $383,875
  • 4. Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III: $383,875
  • 4. Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore: $383,875
  • 4. David Lipsky/Aaron Rai: $383,875
  • 4. Branden Grace/Garrick Higgo: $383,875
  • 10. Justin Lower/Dylan Wu: $196,572
  • 10. Cameron Tringale/Wyndham Clark: $196,572
  • 10. Jason Day/Jason Scrivener: $196,572
  • 13. Ian Poulter/Shane Lowry: $139,606
  • 14. Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson: $110,494
  • 14. Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk: $110,494
  • 14. Byeong-Hun An/Sungjae Im: $110,494
  • 14. Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard: $110,494
  • 18. Sam Horsfield/Matt Wallace: $80,095
  • 18. Ryan Palmer/Scottie Scheffler: $80,095
  • 18. Chase Seiffert/Hank Lebioda: $80,095
  • 21. Chris Kirk/Brendon Todd: $48,223
  • 21. Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith: $48,223
  • 21. Nick Hardy/Curtis Thompson: $48,223
  • 21. Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton: $48,223
  • 21. Scott Piercy/Sean O’Hair: $48,223
  • 21. Patrick Rodgers/Brandon Wu: $48,223
  • 21. Max Homa/Talor Gooch: $48,223
  • 21. Brian Stuard/Russell Knox: $48,223
  • 29. Joel Dahmen/Stephan Jaeger: $36,686
  • 29. Kevin Chappell/James Hahn: $36,686
  • 29. Collin Morikawa/Viktor Hovland: $36,686
  • 32. Mattias Schwab/Doug Ghim: $35,026
  • 32. Charl Schwartzel/Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $35,026
  • 34. David Skinns/Callum Tarren: $34,030
  • 35. Scott Brown/Kevin Kisner: $33,366
  • 36. Bill Haas/Jay Haas: $32,370
  • 36. Michael Gligic/Ryan Armour: $32,370
  • 38. Kurt Kitayama/Kiradech Aphibarnrat: $31,042
  • 38. Kyle Stanley/Camilo Villegas: $31,042

