Zurich Classic purse payout: What Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are splitting

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith teamed to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here's a look at what the Aussie duo earned as well as the rest of the teams who made the cut at TPC Louisiana:

Finish Player Score Earnings 1 Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith -20 $2,138,600 ($1,069,300 each) 2 Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel -20 $873,200 ($436,600 each) 3 Richy Werenski/Peter Uihlein -19 $571,650 ($285,825 each) T4 Keith Mitchell/Brandt Snedeker -18 $419,333 ($209,667 each) T4 Billy Horschel/Sam Burns -18 $419,333 ($209,667 each) T4 Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele -18 $419,333 ($209,667 each) 7 Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer -17 $299,700 ($149,850 each) T8 Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton -16 $233,100 ($116,550 each) T8 Thomas Pieters/Tom Lewis -16 $233,100 ($116,550 each) T8 Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler -16 $233,100 ($116,550 each) T11 Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk -15 $125,886 ($62,943 each) T11 Brice Garnett/Scott Stallings -15 $125,886 ($62,943 each) T11 Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay -15 $125,886 ($62,943 each) T11 Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose -15 $125,886 ($62,943 each) T11 Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney -15 $125,886 ($62,943 each) T11 Justin Suh/Doug Ghim -15 $125,886 ($62,943 each) T17 Wyndham Clark/Eric Van Rooyen -14 $74,925 ($37,463 each) T17 Cameron Champ/Tony Finau -14 $74,925 ($37,463 each) T17 Max Homa/Talor Gooch -14 $74,925 ($37,463 each) T17 Doc Redman/Sam Ryder -14 $74,925 ($37,463 each) T21 Jason Kokrak/Pat Perez -13 $56,240 ($28,120 each) T21 Alex Noren/Henrik Norlander -13 $56,240 ($28,120 each) T23 Graeme McDowell/Matt Wallace -12 $44,548 ($22,274 each) T23 Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Kyle Stanley -12 $44,548 ($22,274 each) T25 Viktor Hovland/Kristoffer Ventura -11 $36,926 ($18,463 each) T25 Rob Oppenheim/Grayson Murray -11 $36,926 ($18,463 each) 27 Brendon Todd/Chris Kirk -10 $34,632 ($17,316 each) 28 Brandon Hagy/Michael Kim -9 $33,892 ($16,946 each) T29 Sepp Straka/Josh Teater -7 $33,004 ($16,502 each) T29 Michael Gligic/Vince Whaley -7 $33,004 ($16,502 each) 31 Peter Malnati/Chris Baker -6 $32,116 ($16,058 each) 32 David Hearn/Zack Sucher -5 $31,524 ($15,762 each) 33 Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers -1 $30,932 ($15,466 each)