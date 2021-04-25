Zurich Classic purse payout: What Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are splitting

Getty Images

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith teamed to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here's a look at what the Aussie duo earned as well as the rest of the teams who made the cut at TPC Louisiana:

Finish  

Player  

Score  

Earnings  

1

Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith

-20

$2,138,600 ($1,069,300 each)

2

Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel

-20

$873,200 ($436,600 each)

3

Richy Werenski/Peter Uihlein

-19

$571,650 ($285,825 each)

T4

Keith Mitchell/Brandt Snedeker

-18

$419,333 ($209,667 each)

T4

Billy Horschel/Sam Burns

-18

$419,333 ($209,667 each)

T4

Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele

-18

$419,333 ($209,667 each)

7

Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer

-17

$299,700 ($149,850 each)

T8

Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton

-16

$233,100 ($116,550 each)

T8

Thomas Pieters/Tom Lewis

-16

$233,100 ($116,550 each)

T8

Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler

-16

$233,100 ($116,550 each)

T11

Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk

-15

$125,886 ($62,943 each)

T11

Brice Garnett/Scott Stallings

-15

$125,886 ($62,943 each)

T11

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

-15

$125,886 ($62,943 each)

T11

Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose

-15

$125,886 ($62,943 each)

T11

Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

-15

$125,886 ($62,943 each)

T11

Justin Suh/Doug Ghim

-15

$125,886 ($62,943 each)

T17

Wyndham Clark/Eric Van Rooyen

-14

$74,925 ($37,463 each)

T17

Cameron Champ/Tony Finau

-14

$74,925 ($37,463 each)

T17

Max Homa/Talor Gooch

-14

$74,925 ($37,463 each)

T17

Doc Redman/Sam Ryder

-14

$74,925 ($37,463 each)

T21

Jason Kokrak/Pat Perez

-13

$56,240 ($28,120 each)

T21

Alex Noren/Henrik Norlander

-13

$56,240 ($28,120 each)

T23

Graeme McDowell/Matt Wallace

-12

$44,548 ($22,274 each)

T23

Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Kyle Stanley

-12

$44,548 ($22,274 each)

T25

Viktor Hovland/Kristoffer Ventura

-11

$36,926 ($18,463 each)

T25

Rob Oppenheim/Grayson Murray

-11

$36,926 ($18,463 each)

27

Brendon Todd/Chris Kirk

-10

$34,632 ($17,316 each)

28

Brandon Hagy/Michael Kim

-9

$33,892 ($16,946 each)

T29

Sepp Straka/Josh Teater

-7

$33,004 ($16,502 each)

T29

Michael Gligic/Vince Whaley

-7

$33,004 ($16,502 each)

31

Peter Malnati/Chris Baker

-6

$32,116 ($16,058 each)

32

David Hearn/Zack Sucher

-5

$31,524 ($15,762 each)

33

Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers

-1

$30,932 ($15,466 each)

More articles like this
Golf Central

He loves me, he loves me not: Leish on tree

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Marc Leishman's opinion of the tree on the 13th hole at TPC Louisiana changed drastically as the week progressed.
News & Opinion

Former OSU teammates share lead at Zurich

BY Associated Press  — 

Former college teammates Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura shot 62 to share lead lead at the team-event Zurich Classic.
Golf Central

Scheffler-Bubba joke (?) about how they teamed

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

There are plenty of odd couples when you look at the 80 teams that comprise this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.