Zurich Classic purse payout: What Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are splitting

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith teamed to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here's a look at what the Aussie duo earned as well as the rest of the teams who made the cut at TPC Louisiana:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
Score
|
Earnings
|
1
|
Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith
|
-20
|
$2,138,600 ($1,069,300 each)
|
2
|
Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel
|
-20
|
$873,200 ($436,600 each)
|
3
|
Richy Werenski/Peter Uihlein
|
-19
|
$571,650 ($285,825 each)
|
T4
|
Keith Mitchell/Brandt Snedeker
|
-18
|
$419,333 ($209,667 each)
|
T4
|
Billy Horschel/Sam Burns
|
-18
|
$419,333 ($209,667 each)
|
T4
|
Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele
|
-18
|
$419,333 ($209,667 each)
|
7
|
Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer
|
-17
|
$299,700 ($149,850 each)
|
T8
|
Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton
|
-16
|
$233,100 ($116,550 each)
|
T8
|
Thomas Pieters/Tom Lewis
|
-16
|
$233,100 ($116,550 each)
|
T8
|
Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler
|
-16
|
$233,100 ($116,550 each)
|
T11
|
Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk
|
-15
|
$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|
T11
|
Brice Garnett/Scott Stallings
|
-15
|
$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|
T11
|
Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
|
-15
|
$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|
T11
|
Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose
|
-15
|
$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|
T11
|
Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
|
-15
|
$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|
T11
|
Justin Suh/Doug Ghim
|
-15
|
$125,886 ($62,943 each)
|
T17
|
Wyndham Clark/Eric Van Rooyen
|
-14
|
$74,925 ($37,463 each)
|
T17
|
Cameron Champ/Tony Finau
|
-14
|
$74,925 ($37,463 each)
|
T17
|
Max Homa/Talor Gooch
|
-14
|
$74,925 ($37,463 each)
|
T17
|
Doc Redman/Sam Ryder
|
-14
|
$74,925 ($37,463 each)
|
T21
|
Jason Kokrak/Pat Perez
|
-13
|
$56,240 ($28,120 each)
|
T21
|
Alex Noren/Henrik Norlander
|
-13
|
$56,240 ($28,120 each)
|
T23
|
Graeme McDowell/Matt Wallace
|
-12
|
$44,548 ($22,274 each)
|
T23
|
Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Kyle Stanley
|
-12
|
$44,548 ($22,274 each)
|
T25
|
Viktor Hovland/Kristoffer Ventura
|
-11
|
$36,926 ($18,463 each)
|
T25
|
Rob Oppenheim/Grayson Murray
|
-11
|
$36,926 ($18,463 each)
|
27
|
Brendon Todd/Chris Kirk
|
-10
|
$34,632 ($17,316 each)
|
28
|
Brandon Hagy/Michael Kim
|
-9
|
$33,892 ($16,946 each)
|
T29
|
Sepp Straka/Josh Teater
|
-7
|
$33,004 ($16,502 each)
|
T29
|
Michael Gligic/Vince Whaley
|
-7
|
$33,004 ($16,502 each)
|
31
|
Peter Malnati/Chris Baker
|
-6
|
$32,116 ($16,058 each)
|
32
|
David Hearn/Zack Sucher
|
-5
|
$31,524 ($15,762 each)
|
33
|
Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers
|
-1
|
$30,932 ($15,466 each)