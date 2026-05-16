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PGA Championship 2026: Final-round tee times and pairings at Aronimink

  
Published May 16, 2026 07:53 PM
Smalley steadies ship, takes advantage of back nine at Aronimink
May 16, 2026 09:16 PM
Alex Smalley was 3-over through four holes on Moving Day and heading in the wrong direction on the Aronimink leaderboard. He was able to birdie on No. 7 and No. 9, sparking a rally on Saturday that would continue on his back nine that led to an eventual two-stoke lead at the PGA Championship.

Everybody has a chance after 54 holes at Aronimink.

OK, that’s drastic, but history is on the table. And, read history: There are 21 players who will begin their final round at the 2026 PGA Championship within four shots of leader Alex Smalley.

That’s the most in this major’s history. The contenders include PGA winners Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele who are three stokes back of Smalley.

Jon Rahm, who sits T-2 with four other players, is the only previous major winner within two shots of Smalley. Here is when the final pairing is expected to tee off Sunday:

Time
TeePlayers
7:40 AM
EDT		1

Casey Jarvis

Brian Campbell

7:49 AM
EDT		1

Luke Donald

Ben Kern

7:58 AM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Elvis Smylie

8:07 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

8:16 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Jason Day

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Wallace

8:34 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Sami Valimaki

8:43 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

John Parry

8:52 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

William Mouw

9:01 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Alex Noren

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Ryo Hisatsune

9:19 AM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sahith Theegala

9:28 AM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Sam Stevens

9:37 AM
EDT		1

Daniel Berger

Daniel Brown

9:46 AM
EDT		1

Michael Brennan

Johnny Keefer

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Fox

Jhonattan Vegas

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Chandler Blanchet

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Haotong Li

Kazuki Higa

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Rico Hoey

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Taylor Pendrith

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Aldrich Potgieter

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Cameron Young

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Andrew Novak

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Dustin Johnson

Daniel Hillier

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Padraig Harrington

Tom Hoge

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Michael Kim

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

David Puig

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Rickie Fowler

Harris English

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Brooks Koepka

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Mikael Lindberg

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Chris Gotterup

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Max Greyserman

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Cameron Smith

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Martin Kaymer

Bud Cauley

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Joaquin Niemann

1:35 PM
EDT		1

Kristoffer Reitan

Chris Kirk

1:55 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Reed

Maverick McNealy

2:05 PM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Xander Schauffele

2:15 PM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Ludvig Åberg

2:25 PM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Jon Rahm

2:35 PM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Matti Schmid