PGA Championship 2026: Final-round tee times and pairings at Aronimink

Everybody has a chance after 54 holes at Aronimink.

OK, that’s drastic, but history is on the table. And, read history: There are 21 players who will begin their final round at the 2026 PGA Championship within four shots of leader Alex Smalley.

That’s the most in this major’s history. The contenders include PGA winners Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele who are three stokes back of Smalley.

Jon Rahm, who sits T-2 with four other players, is the only previous major winner within two shots of Smalley. Here is when the final pairing is expected to tee off Sunday:

