PGA Championship 2026: Final-round tee times and pairings at Aronimink
Everybody has a chance after 54 holes at Aronimink.
OK, that’s drastic, but history is on the table. And, read history: There are 21 players who will begin their final round at the 2026 PGA Championship within four shots of leader Alex Smalley.
That’s the most in this major’s history. The contenders include PGA winners Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele who are three stokes back of Smalley.
Jon Rahm, who sits T-2 with four other players, is the only previous major winner within two shots of Smalley. Here is when the final pairing is expected to tee off Sunday:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Casey Jarvis
Brian Campbell
|7:49 AM
EDT
|1
Luke Donald
Ben Kern
|7:58 AM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Elvis Smylie
|8:07 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|8:16 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Jason Day
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Matt Wallace
|8:34 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Sami Valimaki
|8:43 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
John Parry
|8:52 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
William Mouw
|9:01 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Alex Noren
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Ryo Hisatsune
|9:19 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sahith Theegala
|9:28 AM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Sam Stevens
|9:37 AM
EDT
|1
Daniel Berger
Daniel Brown
|9:46 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Brennan
Johnny Keefer
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Fox
Jhonattan Vegas
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Chandler Blanchet
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Haotong Li
Kazuki Higa
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Rico Hoey
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Taylor Pendrith
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Aldrich Potgieter
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Cameron Young
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Andrew Novak
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Dustin Johnson
Daniel Hillier
|11:35 AM
EDT
|1
Padraig Harrington
Tom Hoge
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Michael Kim
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
David Puig
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Rickie Fowler
Harris English
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Brooks Koepka
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Mikael Lindberg
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Chris Gotterup
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Max Greyserman
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Cameron Smith
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Martin Kaymer
Bud Cauley
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Joaquin Niemann
|1:35 PM
EDT
|1
Kristoffer Reitan
Chris Kirk
|1:55 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Reed
Maverick McNealy
|2:05 PM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Xander Schauffele
|2:15 PM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Ludvig Åberg
|2:25 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Jon Rahm
|2:35 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Matti Schmid