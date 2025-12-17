Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Live updates, scoring and highlights from Team Scheffler and Team McIlroy
Follow the action from Trump National GC Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida.
The Optum Golf Channel Games feature two four-man teams led by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two players in the world.
Scheffler is joined by Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton.
McIlroy’s side includes Shane Lowry, Luke Donald and Haotong Li.
The teams will compete in five challenges:
1. Timed driving
2. Timed short game
3. Team relay
4. 14-club challenge
5. Captain’s challenge
Each challenge offers both teams a chance to win points toward the overall total, before McIlroy and Scheffler square off in the finale. Watch live on Golf Channel and USA Network, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Follow all the action from Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida, with our live blog!
The teams mingled Tuesday night at the SoFi Center, where Scottie did what one does at a place with a gargantuan simulator screen.
Scottie’s first shot into the SoFi screen pic.twitter.com/8tp4K7Lhpt— Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) December 17, 2025
Yes, we have all the links at the top of this live blog, but if you skimmed over that, here you go: