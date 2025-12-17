Skip navigation
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Live updates, scoring and highlights from Team Scheffler and Team McIlroy

Follow the action from Trump National GC Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida.

 • Live Updates
Updated 
The inaugural Games features teams led by the top two players in the world
December 17, 2025 05:33 PM
Rory McIlroy plays a different kind of 14 Club Challenge ahead of the Optum Golf Channel Games.

The Optum Golf Channel Games feature two four-man teams led by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two players in the world.

Scheffler is joined by Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton.

McIlroy’s side includes Shane Lowry, Luke Donald and Haotong Li.

The teams will compete in five challenges:
1. Timed driving
2. Timed short game
3. Team relay
4. 14-club challenge
5. Captain’s challenge

Each challenge offers both teams a chance to win points toward the overall total, before McIlroy and Scheffler square off in the finale. Watch live on Golf Channel and USA Network, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Follow all the action from Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida, with our live blog!

Updates
Let the ‘experts’ explain the 14-club challenge
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
Johnson Wagner and Keith Mitchell practice the 14 Club Challenge, one of several challenges to be played at the Optum Golf Channel Games, where Team Scottie and Team Rory will face off at Trump National Golf Club.
You have to hit at least one

The teams mingled Tuesday night at the SoFi Center, where Scottie did what one does at a place with a gargantuan simulator screen.
A different kind of 14-club challenge for Rory

It was a tough call, in the end.
'This or that' with Rory: Club edition
Rory McIlroy plays a "this or that" challenge where he reveals his favorite golf clubs by process of elimination, from Quail Hollow to Royal Portrush and more.
Your primer (ICYMI)

Yes, we have all the links at the top of this live blog, but if you skimmed over that, here you go:

Optum_Golf_Channel_Games_1920x1080.png
Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person
The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.