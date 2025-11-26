Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.

Here’s your need-to-know information:

When and where is the Optum Golf Channel Games?

The Games will take place December 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida.

Who are the captains and their teams?

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy are the respective captains. Scheffler is joined by U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, five-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns and rising star Luke Clanton.

McIlroy’s side includes Ryder Cup hero Shane Lowry; their two-time victorious European captain, Luke Donald; and worldwide winner and Presidents Cup participant, China’s Haotong Li.

How can I watch?

The Optum Golf Channel Games will air live, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST, on Golf Channel and USA Network. “Golf Central Pregame” will lead into the event at 7 p.m. on Golf Channel, with a “Postgame” upon conclusion.

Can I buy tickets to attend in person?

Yes. Tickets are available to the general public. Click here to purchase.

What is the format for the Optum Golf Channel Games?

There are five challenges in which teams will compete against each other for points. These are the events:

Timed drive competition: Players compete in head-to-head duels with two minutes on the clock and must combine power and accuracy to launch drives into a scoring grid.

Timed short game competition: A combination of chipping and putting in which players hit shots from multiple locations around the green before tackling a putting gauntlet from varying distances — with just three minutes to complete both challenges.

14-club challenge: Two teams of two players from each side will square off, drawing a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition from a designated distance in the fairway. All 14 clubs will be used — seven shots per player per side — and once a club is used, it’s out. Each team will also pick a player to hit a lefty 15th shot.

Timed shootout: Four-player alternate shot on three holes with players staged throughout each hole: one on the tee, one in the fairway and two around the green. Lowest score in the shortest amount of time wins.

Captain’s challenge: McIlroy and Scheffler will hit from predetermined locations. Shots will include irons from a variety of distances, as well as wedge, pitch, bunker shot, greenside shot, 30-foot putt, and 10-foot putt.